Passengers walk away uninjured after plane bursts into flames at California airport

Ten people walked away unscathed after being on board a small aircraft that went off a runway before bursting into flames Wednesday.

A Cessna Citation caught fire not long after its takeoff was unexpectedly cancelled from Oroville Municipal Airport in northern California, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The twin-jet engine was on its way to the Portland International Airport in Oregon.

Authorities said that the plane experienced complications during take-off that resulted in the plane and grass around it to catch fire. The Cessna was “fully involved in flames” when responders arrived to the scene.

Joe Deal, the public safety director for Oroville Police and Fire, said Wednesday a total of 10 people were on board the flight, eight passengers and two pilots.

Graphic Packaging International confirmed to NBC News that eight members of their leadership team were on board the flight after leaving a plant located in Oroville, but declined to comment further.

“All 10, you know, were alive,” Deal said. “All 10 passengers are accounted for and there are no injuries related to the incident.”

Once all the passengers were accounted for, the fire department was able to control the burning aircraft, which Deal said had about 400 pounds of fuel in the fuselage.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash but it could be many months before answers are found, according to Deal.

“I would not plan on knowing the actual cause today,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a detailed investigation.”