Few showers expected this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Reduced moisture in Middle Georgia will not allow for as many showers to form this afternoon, but we will not be completely dry.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are going to top out in the low to middle 90’s across the area. A few isolated showers and storms are likely this afternoon as coverage is not expected to be widespread. Overnight tonight temperatures will be falling into the lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Shower and thunderstorm coverage is expected to be limited again tomorrow, but not zero. Temperatures will be back in the lower 90’s during the afternoon hours and will fall into the lower 70’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A slow moving cold front will move into our area on Saturday and will stall out across our region. This means rain chances will be increasing across the area as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected back in the forecast on Saturday through next Tuesday. Much needed rain will fall across Middle Georgia! With the added cloud cover, high temperatures over the weekend and into early next week are expected to top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

