Surveillance video from last summer shows the altercation: Michael Drejka is seen arguing with a woman parked in a handicapped parking space, her boyfriend pushes him to the ground, and Drejka fatally shoots the man. Drejka was initially not arrested citing Florida’s “stand your ground law,” but prosecutors later charged him with manslaughter — something now being debated in the courtroom.
Testimony underway in trial for high-profile Florida shooting caught on camera