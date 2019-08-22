Arrest in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing

Police arrested a person they believe is the knife-wielding attacker who killed a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, officials said Thursday.

More details about the slaying are expected to be revealed during a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. local time, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus told NBC News.

- Advertisement -

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was fatally stabbed in a parking lot of the California State University campus at about 8:27 a.m. on Monday. Chan had been director of budget and finance and student services. He retired in 2017 but returned to Cal State Fullerton in January to work as a consultant, the school said.

Fullerton police had released security video showing a man, wearing all black, running away from the parking lot where Chan was killed.

The killer left a backpack at the scene with evidence that he might have also been planning a kidnapping, authorities said.

The backpack found under Chan’s car contained “an incendiary device, along with numerous items that were consistent with a kidnapping attempt or plot, including zip ties, wigs and other disguise materials as well as a knife (that was not used in the homicide),” Fullerton police said in a statement Tuesday.

The commuter campus in Fullerton is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles and 8 miles north of Disneyland.