Atlanta mother suspected of killing 2 children, herself in murder-suicide

A mother is suspected in the murder of her two adult children after police found all three dead in an Atlanta home Wednesday.

The body of Marsha Edwards, 58, was found along with her 20-year-old daughter Erin Edwards and 24-year-old son Chris Edwards, according to a statement from the Cobb County Police Department.

20-year-old Erin EdwardsWNBC

Police discovered the family while performing a wellness check at the Vinings, Georgia, home, located about 12 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Erin Edwards was was a student at Boston University and a former intern for NBC New York. The station’s vice president, Benjamin Berkowitz, expressed condolences to Erin Edwards’ family and friends in a statement.

“Erin Edwards was a gifted storyteller with a passion for her work,” Berkowitz said. “Her enthusiasm was infectious and her smile lit up a room. She was an incredibly decent, kind person who earned our admiration. Her talent was truly God-given.”

Chris Edwards was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment, according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

Both adult children were shot and the mother appeared to die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Marsha Edwards founded a medical equipment supply company called MME Enterprises, according to the company website.

The children’s father and Marsha Edwards’ ex-husband is Dr. Chris Edwards, a prominent Atlanta-area surgeon who also sits on the board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine, WXIA reported. A spokesperson for the family released a statement to WXIA on behalf of Chris Edwards.

“Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made,” the statement said.

Chris Edwards, who also serves as chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority, is considered a local civic leader and well-known in the community.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement she and her husband mourned the loss of the Edwards family. “Chris and Erin were beautiful, vibrant and brilliant young adults whom we had the pleasure of knowing their entire lives,” the mayor said in a statement on Twitter.

“They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion and kindness. May the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, be with the Edwards family and all who had the honor to have known them.”

The president of the National Black Journalist Association, of which the three dead Edwards were members, also released a statement on the deaths.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Marsha Edwards, Christopher Edwards II and Erin Edwards,” NABJ President Dorothy Tucker wrote on Twitter. “This tragedy has claimed the lives of three members, but touches countless more.”