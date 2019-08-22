Centerville Fall Festival canceled for 2019

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Centerville will not have its Fall Festival this year.

This was announced at a city council meeting at the beginning of August.

Mayor John Harley of Centerville released a statement about the cancellation of the event stating:

“With the growing magnitude of vendors and attendees at larger events, it is believed that we will not be able to successfully host our Fall Festival at City Hall because of space constraints and construction along East Church Street.”

In 2017 the attendance to the Fall Festival was 2,500 people and 68 vendors. In 2018, the attendance to the Fall Festival grew to 5,000 people and 83 vendors.

“The city expects more space to be required if the event was held in 2019,” the mayor stated.

Two expanded farmers markets happen in September instead of the Fall Festival: