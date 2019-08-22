Chicken sandwich wars | Social media debates, who has best chicken sandwich

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of customers lined the inside of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Mercer University Drive today.

The restaurant’s manager says that several locations have been selling out of the hot new item: a spicy chicken sandwich. More than 1500 chicken sandwiches have been sold at this location alone within the last four days.

- Advertisement -

Most customers inside the restaurant had not tried the sandwich, but had high expectations.

The new item even sparked debates on social media about which food chain offers the best chicken sandwich.

Anthony Smith, a repeat Popeye’s customer, ranks Popeye’s chicken sandwich number one, followed by Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s.

If you have tried the sandwich, comment below and let us know which ‘which reigns supreme.