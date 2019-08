MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Olive is a 2 year old pit mix. She’s great with children, other dogs and even cats.

- Advertisement -

She and her partner, Popeye, are both in need of forever homes.

You can adopt her and Popeye at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.