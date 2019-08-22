Future of Sandy Beach Water Park in limbo

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The future of Sandy Beach Water Park remains in limbo.

Spirit of America, the water park’s current bank manager, didn’t open the facility. Chris Floore, Assistant to the County Manager for Public Affairs, says this violates the lease agreement.

Floore says the county recently sent Spirit of America a notice stating the bank fell delinquent with rent and overall management of the property.

Commissioners are deciding if the county should acquire the property and later find someone else to lease the water park.

In the meantime, the county asked Macon Water Authority and Georgia Power to keep the utilities on. This prevents the facility of decaying.

Commissioner Joe Allen says that someone oversees the property to make sure Sandy Beach Water Park isn’t vandalized.

41NBC reached out to Spirit of America, but no one responded.