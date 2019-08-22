COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hawkinsville Red Devils are traveling to Bleckley County in the season-opener of high school regular-season football.

It’s a rivalry that has lots of tradition.

Bleckley County spanked the Red Devils 42-6 in last year’s season opener. But, the Royals finished the regular season 4-6 overall and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The Red Devils are looking to get back to their winning ways under first-year head coach Shane Williamson. They won the state championship in 2014, but they’ve gone 15-25 since then. They’re a combined 6-14 over the last two seasons.

The coaches

Both coaches spoke to me about facing eachother.

“They’re well-coached,” Bleckley County head football coach Von Lassiter said. “They got a real good quarterback that can run up and down the field and break loose anytime he wants to. Those guys are ready to play.”

“They have some speed,” Hawkinsville head football coach Shane Williamson said. “No. 4 and I think No. 11, but definitely are really, really fast, and they’ve got a big offensive line.

“One guy is really, really impressive. But overall, they just play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. They’re going to play full speed on both sides of the football.”

Hawkinsville at Bleckley County is 41NBC’s Game of the Week.