Head chef of a renowned NYC restaurant has mysteriously vanished

The head chef of a landmark Manhattan restaurant has vanished without explanation, according to his friends and police.

Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Station, hasn’t unexpectedly missed a day at work in a decade, his assistant chef, Ignacio Albo, said. But Zamperoni, 33, didn’t show up Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

- Advertisement -

Andrea Zamperoni, head chef at Cipriani Dolci.NYPD

“A good friend, family member, co-worker is now gone and missing — of course I can’t help but think the worst,” Albo told NBC New York.

Cipriani Dolci, a balcony restaurant and bar that overlooks Grand Central’s concourse, is a long-standing popular destination for both local commuters and tourists. The Cipriani chain has eateries around the world.

The New York City Police Department said Zamperoni was reported missing Monday. His mother in Italy grew concerned when he missed their daily call Sunday, NBC New York reported.

Police said Zamperoni was last seen near his residence in Flushing, Queens. He is 5’11 and about 200 pounds, police said.