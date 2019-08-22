Macon man steals money from employer, frames it as burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Deputies arrested a Macon man who stole money from his employer and tried to cover it up as a burglary on Tuesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported burglary at the Honey Baked Ham on Forsyth Road.

Deputies say that they talked to an employee, 36-year-old David Garcia, of Macon. Garcia said that the camera system had been cut out and money was missing from the safe.

Authorities say that deputies noticed Garcia acting nervous and jumpy.

Deputies say they found no signs of forced entry. They also found no forced entry on the safe deposit box.

Authorities say that deputies detained Garcia and took him to talk to an investigator. Investigators determined that Garcia took the money and then tried to disguise it as a burglary.

Deputies searched Garcia and found methamphetamine in his pocket.

The charges

Deputies took Garcia to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Fiduciary Theft by Taking

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Authorities set his bond at $12,500.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.