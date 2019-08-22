New England Patriots defensive veteran indicted on cocaine charge

A New Hampshire grand jury indicted New England Patriots defensive stalwart Patrick Chung for cocaine possession, according to court records.

He’s been charged with a B level felony in a case that’s being prosecuted by the Belknap county attorney’s office.

The grand jury indictment was handed up Aug. 8 and based on a June 25 incident in which Chung was believed to have possessed cocaine, Assistant County Attorney Keith Cormier told NBC News on Thursday. The prosecutor declined to reveal how authorities found Chung in possession of the drug.

“There is no other individual involved in this case, there is no other charge,” Cormier said.

Chung’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday. He’d face a prison sentence of between 3½ years to 7 years if convicted.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” according to a Patriots statement.

Chung has been with the Patriots in eight of his nine seasons. He was on the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams of 2015, 2017 and 2019. He spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chung, 32, who played at the University of Oregon, was picked by the Patriots with the 34th overall pick in the 2009 draft.