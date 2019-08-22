Peach Concerned Citizens hold meeting to discuss community issues

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Railroad track issues, problems with internet connection, and high utility prices will be discussed tonight at the Peach Concerned Citizens meeting in Fort Valley.

Peach Concerned Citizens is a non-profit organization that focuses on civic engagement that affects the everyday life of the community.

CEO of Peach Concerned Citizens Kattie Kendrick says Peach Concerned Citizens includes voting education and registration. They also stress the importance of exercising your right to vote.

St. Peter AME Church will host the town hall meeting for the public.

“This is a chance for citizens to meet and ask questions to elected Peach County Officials,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says some issues that have been brought up are issues with the railroads.

“The railroads run throughout Fort Valley causing issues with getting from one side of the track to the other,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick also says that internet connection issues are also a concern.

“Particulars on status updates, answers to questions the community has and resolutions to problems will be touched on tonight,” Kendrick said.

Event information