Search is on for new Macon Bacon Baseball coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Bacon Baseball team says goodbye to its head coach of two years and starts the search for a new coach.

The Macon Bacon finished their second season and they seem to be getting better.

The Bacon finished with a 30-21 record this year.

This is all thanks to Danny Higginbotham, the Macon Bacon head coach. However, this was the final season with Higginbotham as the coach.

Coach Higginbotham is going to Des Moines Area Community College as an Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator.

While Higginbotham was coach, the Bacon had a record of 52-46 during its two seasons.

In the Bacon’s second season, coach Higginbotham was able to lead the team to its first-ever playoff win, first playoff home win, and championship series appearance.

He has also had four former Bacon players drafted, and one player signed to a professional baseball contract during his time with the Bacon.

“I would like to thank the city of Macon for your support over our first two seasons,” said Higginbotham.

Higginbotham says he appreciates the love the community has for baseball.

“I will always hold a special place in my heart for what we have built together,” Higginbotham said. “From opening day to now, it is amazing what we have accomplished. To all the players, coaches, front office members, host families and fans that I have met, I cannot thank you enough for your help and support.”

Brandon Raphael, the president of the Macon Bacon Baseball team, says the Macon Bacon team is overly thrilled for Higginbotham’s next step in his career.

A national search for the next head coach for the Bacon is underway and an announcement is expected within the next week.

Raphael says the Macon Bacon have narrowed the search down to a select few coaches.

“We want to move quickly, and we feel great about making a decision very soon,” Raphael said.