Storms possible for high school football kickoff

After a mostly dry day, many of us are looking ahead to tomorrow night and the start of high school football. As far as football weather, however, we will likely see very warm conditions by tomorrow afternoon and we will be dodging showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms may be strong to severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

As we head into the weekend a cold front will dip into the southeast and bring unsettled weather through the weekend. This will keep it partly to mostly cloudy and help keep temps in the mid and upper 80’s.

- Advertisement -

Rain and storms likely hang around through the start of next week, before we finally see some clearing and dry weather.