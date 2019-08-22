Troubled Crystal Lake Apartments will have new owner within month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Within a month, a new management company takes control of the troubled Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon.
There’s no management company currently operating the complex.
Bull Realty, of Atlanta, is working to sell the property. On Bull Realty’s website, Crystal Lake is on sale for $8.5 million.
President and CEO of Bull Realty, Michael Bull, says there’s a couple dozen management groups competing to acquire the property. Bull adds that the companies are wanting to invest at least $3 million into Crystal Lake.
On Bull Realty’s website, it lists Crystal Lake as a potential senior living facility. However, Bull says the management companies want to keep the property as an apartment complex with no age restrictions.
According to Bull, they plan to finalize a buyer within a month; after that, construction can start within three months.
Problems for Crystal Lake started in Feb. 2019 when residents in the high-rise went without water and power. The previous management company failed to pay the utility bills.
Macon-Bibb County Fire Department deemed the lack of power and water a health hazard. Therefore, they required tenants to vacate the premises.
In March, the Macon-Bibb County requested to move forward with criminal charges against Crystal Lake’s former owner. The case is currently pending in the State Court Solicitor’s office.