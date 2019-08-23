Another day, another epic delay on Delta flight from NYC to Los Angeles

It was slow going again Friday for a Delta Airlines flight from the New York to Los Angeles.

Delta Flight 975, which had been slated to take off Thursday at 3:30 p.m., was delayed by at least 19 hours with it scheduled to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Delta 975 on Wednesday suffered a similar, extended lag. That flight, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, didn’t get off the ground until 10:01 a.m. on Thursday.

A Delta representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

On Thursday, the airline said in a statement, “Delta apologizes to customers on flight 975 operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles, which was delayed last night due to weather affecting the Northeast airspace. Customers were offered water and snacks, pillows and blankets in the terminal before the flight departed at approximately 10am for Los Angeles Thursday morning.”

Heavy thunderstorms pounded New York on Thursday night, delaying several flights. But many afternoon flights seemed to be unaffected, according to the airport’s list of departures.