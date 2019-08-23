The End Zone: Week 1 scores and highlights

Friday, August 23:
Houston County , Perry
- Advertisement -
Upson-Lee , Veterans
Centennial , Northside
Our Lady of Mercy , Tattnall
Howard , Jones County
Hawkinsville , Bleckley County
Warner Robins , Tift County
Mary Persons , Gainesville
East Laurens , West Laurens
Crisp County , Americus-Sumter
Bradwell Institute , Dodge County
Dublin , ECI
Northeast , Trinity Christian
Pelham , Macon County
Schley County , Marion County
Taylor County , Manchester
Glascock County , GMC
Mount de Sales , Monticello
Twiggs County , Toombs County