MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested multiple people connected to mail theft and identity fraud in Macon.

Deputies say they received multiple reports of stolen mail from mailboxes in the north Macon area.

Authorities say that the incidents started around July 27.

On Aug. 5, deputies received a video of one of the suspects. Deputies identified the suspect as 23-year-old Shane Dylan Moody.

Deputies located and arrested Moody on Aug. 14 after receiving a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip. Interviews and evidence helped investigators make more arrests in the case.

On Aug. 15, investigators arrested 32-year-old Ashley Lorraine Cooper, of Bonaire. They also arrested 36-year-old Eric Lee Cowart, of Macon.

On Aug. 16, investigators conducted a search warrant at an address in the 1300 block of Lake Valley Road. They found evidence relating to the case and arrested 65-year-old Andrea White Scott and James Curtis Morgan III, both of Macon.

The charges

Authorities arrested and charged Cooper with the following:

(2) counts of Forgery

(2) counts of Deposit Account Fraud

two counts of Computer Theft

Authorities released Cooper on a $9,550.00 bond.

Deputies arrested and charged Cowart with Forgery. Authorities set his bond at $1,850.00.

Deputies arrested and charged Scott with Forgery. Authorities released her on a $1,850.00 bond.

Authorities charged Morgan with the following:

(3) counts Forgery

(2) counts Theft by Taking

(11) counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(1) count Financial Transaction Card Theft

Identity Theft Fraud

He also had a warrant out of Jones County

Authorities set his bond at $49,330.00.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.