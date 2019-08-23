Houston County radio broadcaster receives dedicated press box

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)－The McConnell-Talbert Stadium press box will be dedicated to Michael Davis tonight before a Northside High School Football game.

The Mike Davis Press Box will be presented to his family tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Northside High graduate spent 25 years in Houston County as a radio broadcaster. His wife Diane passed away on Jan. 26 after 33 years of marriage.

Davis founded SportsMic with Conrad Nix, Greg Elrod, and others.

SportsMic covers the Houston County’s athletic programs, including live broadcasts on game day for high school football.

Northside High plays Centennial High tonight.

The McConnell-Talbert Stadium is located at 401 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins.