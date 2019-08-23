Local wrestlers appear in movie with Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local wrestlers are cast members of a movie with some big names.

Georgia Independent Pro Wrestling was formed in February 2019. They do a lot of local shows.

The group’s success is rising fast.

Movie director Tyler Nilson found them on YouTube and asked them to appear in his film, Peanut Butter Falcon. It’s about a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a nursing home to pursue his pro wrestling dreams.

The movie stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen.

“Meeting all the different people, not just the actors that we see in movies, but our heroes from the wrestling world like Mick Foley,” Georgia Independent Pro Wrestlers Tevoris Dumas and Tony James said. “Meeting them was huge and for them to be so humble and not know us from timbucktew you’d think they knew us our whole life.”

The movie premieres in theaters on Friday, Aug. 23.

Sunday, Aug. 25, Georgia Independent Pro Wrestlers will do a meet and greet at Amstar Cinemas on Zebulon Road in Macon. They are giving away free tickets through a contest on their Facebook page.