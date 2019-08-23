Mentoring program helps build character, leadership skills in students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Teachers spend time with students every day, but other staff members at MLK Elementary School do the same.

Caring Adults in the Building is a program specific to MLK Elementary. The mentoring program is a part of the Leader in Me initiative in Bibb County Schools.

- Advertisement -

The Leader in Me program uses Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People book to focuses on teaching kids character about education and leadership.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school principal, Dr. Suzan Watkins, says this is her second year implementing the Caring Adults in the Building program.

“Students need someone else other than a teacher to talk to,” Dr. Watkins said.

The 30-minute program happens once a month. Facilitators group around 15 students with a mentor.

“It gives students a social setting where kids can speak about issues and feel safe,” Dr. Watkins said.

Some of the mentors involved are the front office staff, secretary, counselor, and janitors.

“The school is extending the mentor program to community partners,” Dr. Watkins said. Pastors along with Boys and Girls Club employees also plan to speak with students.

Dr. Watkins calls the impact of the Caring Adults in the Building program “remarkable.”

“After the first year, the number of repeat offenders in terms of office referrals have gone down tremendously,” Dr. Watkins said.

The program continues throughout the year.