Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil is more punk rock than her animated counterpart

Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil is significantly more punk rock than her animated counterpart.

Stone appeared via video message to debut the first look of the titular character in Disney’s “Cruella” at D23 on Saturday, also revealing that it will take place in the punk rock era of the 1970s.

In the first photo, Stone is sporting Cruella’s famous two-toned hairstyle, and it seems like dalmatians are part of her squad before they started turning into her coats.

Stone stars as the “101 Dalmatians” villain, which tells her story before she was terrorizing the puppies of London as we saw her in the 1961 original. The character was originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the animated film, and played by Glenn Close in a 1996 live-action remake.

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, and was directed by “I, Tonya” filmmaker Craig Gillespie. Tony McNamara wrote the most recent version of the script, with Dana Fox having penned a previous version.

Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn are producing the film, which hits theaters May 28, 2021, after recently having been pushed back from a Christmas 2020 release date. “Cruella” was only one of many films to be teased at the biennial Disney convention, which also featured “Mulan,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Onward.”