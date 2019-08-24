Six injured in lightning strike at PGA tournament in Atlanta

Six spectators were injured after they sought cover under a pine tree that was struck by lightning Saturday at the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.

“Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” the PGA said.

The lightning struck after the tournament’s third round at East Lake Golf Club during a weather delay in play, according to Atlanta police and the PGA.

“A tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured” the fans, the PGA said in a statement.

The PGA said that as many as six people were injured; police said four men and two woman were hurt.

Play was suspended and was scheduled to resume at 8 a.m., tour officials said.

“The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance,” the PGA said.