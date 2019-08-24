Woman went to neighbor for help. Later, 2 people were dead, 2 injured

Two people and a dog are dead and two others injured, including a police officer, following a shooting in a South Florida neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene in Coconut Creek in Broward County just after 7 a.m. by a person reporting a domestic disturbance at a neighbor’s home, Coconut Creek police chief Albert Arenal said at a news conference.

Initial reports indicate that there had been a stabbing and a woman went to the neighbor asking for help, Arenal said.

An officer, Andrew Renna, was first to arrive at the scene and was immediately shot at while he was still inside his squad car. He sped away to escape the gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

Other officers arrived and encountered a man standing on a corner holding a shotgun. He dropped the weapon when confronted by police, according to Arenal, who identified the suspect as 44-year-old Jason Roseman.

Roseman was taken into custody at the scene.

Police then found one person dead at one of the homes on the block. A pit bull that had apparently been shot to death was also found at the home, Arenal said at the news conference.

In an upstairs room, officers found several rifles and ammunition. What police initially believed was an explosive device was discovered in the garage. A bomb squad later determined that the device was a prop and not real, Arenal said.

A witness told police that Roseman lives at the home, but Arenal said they are still trying to confirm that information.

At a home next door, a woman was found dead in the driveway, Arenal said. Additionally, in the driveway of a third home, a man was found critically injured. Arenal told reporters that the man is hospitalized “in extremely critical condition.”

Officer Renna’s right lung was punctured during the shooting, but he did not require surgery as of Saturday afternoon, Arenal said, adding that the officer is in “very good stable condition.”

“We feel very lucky about his condition and how he is at this time,” the police chief said.

Authorities have not released details on how any of the victims were killed or injured or their possible connection to Roseman.