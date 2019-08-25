The Amazon's best hope? Female indigenous chief on mission to save Brazil's forests

The Waiapi say they will do everything they can to resist this from happening on their lands.

This mission, said Amazon Watch’s Poirier, is crucial.

“Indigenous peoples are a critical component to forest protection and the protection of our planet as a result,” he said.

Miners already nearly decimated the group in the 1970s by exposing them to the measles virus, remembers chief Tzako Waiapi, 90. Lounging in a hammock at his village not far from Nazaré’s home, the toothless elder recalled watching most of his community succumb to the disease and nearly dying himself.

“I lost many people in my family — girls, children, adults, young people,” said the elder in his native Waiapi language. “There was only sadness.”

By the time the Brazilian government heard of the health crisis and made contact with the Waiapi for the first time in 1973 to vaccinate them, there were only around 150 of his people left. Without those vaccines, Tzako said he believes the Waiapi would be extinct.

Currently, there are nearly 1,500 Waiapi living in 92 small villages camouflaged amidst dense rainforest in their area of the northern Amazon near French Guiana. Some are only accessible by 10 days walking through the jungle or five days on a boat. All villages are off-limits to the public as is noted on signposts along the only unpaved road that leads into Waiapi territory.

Waiapi vigilantly monitor any abnormal activity along this road. Heads perk at the faintest sound of an infrequent car approaching their villages and drivers are immediately flagged down and vetted by multiple village members. They wear identical scarlet colored loin cloths or skirts, some have rifles or bundles of bows and arrows, which are used for hunting jungle game like wild boar or armadillo, slung over their shoulder.

The Waiapi’s land was officially demarcated and recognized by the Brazilian government in 1996, which became a great source of pride for the community after Nazaré’s late husband and other Waiapi elders went through a lengthy process of mapping out and physically marking its borders by clearing small sections of forest. Having demarcated land means this area is reserved exclusively for the indigenous community’s use and is protected under Brazil’s constitution.

But demarcated lands do not ward off all intruders, as was demonstrated last month when heavily armed illegal gold miners invaded their territory and murdered one of their leaders, chief Emyra Waiapi.

Still, in order to prevent more frequent invasions, Nazaré says it’s important for community members to rotate the villages they live in so that all of their land is consistently occupied and their borders remain well defined, even in the most remote of areas.

“If we do not clear the demarcation the miners and lumbermen can go in hiding,” she explained. “I tell all this to my family, and they are listening to me. It’s true, everyone listens to me.”

But finding her voice took time. Nazaré started school at age 38, much to the dismay of one of her teachers who, she said, called her “an old parrot who does not know how to learn.” But such name-calling did not deter her.

Now, Nazaré is encouraging all Waiapi to pursue their education while also teaching the traditional ways of living and protecting the forest that have been passed on for generations.

Waiapi walk on the road at Pinoty village in Amapa state in Brazil in 2017.Apu Gomes / AFP-Getty Images file

Every morning, she coats her body with a bright red oily paint made from fuschia colored seed pods blossoming on the achiote bush near her home. The paint protects her from the sun, insect bites, scratches and evil spirits.

She explains this as she begins her daily routine of trekking through the jungle in her traditional bright red knee length skirt, checking on neighboring villages to make sure they are healthy and have enough to eat and everyone is getting along.

“Watch out for snakes,” she warns repeatedly. She navigates narrow jungle trails with her infant granddaughter resting quietly on her hip in a colorfully woven sling while her 5-year-old grandson, Heron, and his dog trail behind.

Along the way, she points out the bark of a tree that is brewed into a tea and used to stop fevers and diarrhea, a bright orange flower that can cure an earache and leaves that are used to treat snake bites.

Passing on her ancestors’ traditional knowledge of plant medicine is particularly important right now, she says, since the government has cut budgets for healthcare workers in indigenous communities. She’s also constantly teaching the community how to plant and harvest plantations of bananas, sugar cane, potatoes, peanuts, acai and cassava, according to Nazaré’s daughter, Karota Waiapi, 20, who Nazaré hopes will follow in her footsteps and become a chief someday.

Chief Ajareaty Waiapi’s daughter, Karota Waiapi, hopes to be chief someday like her mother.Teresa Tomassoni

“She always tells me to be chief in the future, to talk to all the relatives, to talk with the young people as well, so that the young people speak what she says,” Karota said.

Nazaré shows how to clear small areas of forest for their plantations using controlled fires and emphasizes the importance of moving the location of community plantations every few years in order to let the forest regenerate.

She also teaches them how to fish, weave baskets out of palm fronds and spin spools of locally grown cotton. She shows them how to use their staple crop, cassava, to make flatbread, tapioca and a milky colored fermented drink called Caxiri — all to ensure her people’s survival and autonomy.

And in spite of the ongoing threats from the outside world, she teaches them to celebrate, to sing and dance.

At a festive party one afternoon, she rallies the women of her village to gather in a line, holding hands, teaching them a song that has been passed on for generations.

“We are singing for the butterfly,” Nazaré said. According to Waiapi legend, butterflies are constantly flying around tying invisible strings that hold the planet in place. If we don’t take care of the butterflies and their home, she says, they will not be happy and will stop working, causing the earth to fall.

Teresa Tomassoni is a freelance journalist covering social and environmental issues. You can follow her on Instagram at @Ttomassoni.

