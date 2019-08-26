3 killed, 4 injured in New Mexico house party shooting

Three people were killed and four others were wounded at a house party shooting in New Mexico over the weekend.

Bishop Henderson, 19, was arrested Sunday in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred earlier that day in Hobbs, New Mexico, police said. Henderson was charged with aggravated battery, but police in the southeastern New Mexico town on the Texas border said additional charges are expected.

Bishop Henderson.Hobbs Police Department

Among the three killed was Lamar Lee-Kane, 22, a basketball player from the University of the Southwest. Lee-Kane’s school mourned his death in a tweet, saying they were saddened by the tragic event. “We ask you pray for the school as a whole as well the Lee-Kane family,” the school wrote.

New Mexico Senator Tom Udall also expressed his grief for the seven people injured or killed in the shooting, all of whom were between 18 and 24.

“Words cannot express the shock and sadness at the news of another shooting in one of our communities,” the senator wrote on Twitter.

Police responded to the shooting at almost 1 a.m. Sunday after shots were fired at a loud house party. They found seven gunshot victims when they arrived at the house.

The three people killed Sunday morning died at the scene, and the four injured were brought to a local hospital. Three of the four were eventually flown to Lubbock, Texas, to receive further treatment.

Authorities have not released information about motive as this time.