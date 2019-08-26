Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to 2 new charges

Harvey Weinstein on Monday pleaded not guilty to two new charges of predatory sexual assault, as a New York City judge delayed the disgraced movie mogul’s trial till next year.

The new charges are connected with testimony expected from actress Annabella Sciorra, who claims Weinstein barged into her Manhattan apartment and raped her in 1993.

- Advertisement -

Weinstein’s trial had been set for Sept. 9 but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke on Monday pushed it back to Jan. 6.

When Burke asked Weinstein if he wanted to go to trial, he responded, “not really,” bringing chuckles to the Manhattan courtroom.

Weinstein has consistently denied all allegations that he had nonconsensual sex.

The movie producer did not respond to reporters’ questions going into court. Then coming out, one person asked Weinstein how he was doing and he responded, “Really good.”

Defense lawyers have criticized these latest charges, calling them an “11th-hour maneuver.”

Weinstein’s lawyers have been demanding that their client’s trial be moved out of New York City, claiming that extensive publicity prevents him from getting a fair hearing from 12 jurors.

Before Monday’s indictment, Weinstein was facing five felony charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.