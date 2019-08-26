A Kathleen middle school coach under investigation for molestation

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child molestation case involving a Houston County School District coach.

Houston County School District Director of Community and School Affairs Beth McLaughlin confirmed Jeffery Holiday resigned Thursday due to the investigation.

- Advertisement -

McLaughlin says Holiday was a physical education teacher and coach at Mossy Creek Middle School in Kathleen.

According to Captain Randall Banks with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested Holiday Friday on one count of molestation on Thursday. He says the incident is unrelated to his employment.

Holiday was released on a $15,000 bond Friday.

Related Article: Child molester who used Facebook sentenced to 75 years

McLaughlin says Holiday worked for the school district from July 30, 2007, until August 22nd, 2019.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.