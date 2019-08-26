Macon man dies week later from multiple gunshot wounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man died Monday after being shot in his apartment a week ago. This is now Macon’s 14th homicide of 2019.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, someone shot Steven Dewayne Jones, 49, several times on August 15th at his apartment on Goodwin Drive. He says someone kicked in his door and made their way inside when the incident happened.

Jones says he died Monday morning just before 6:00 at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. An autopsy will be done Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-68CRIME.