Navicent Health notifies patients of potential leaked private information

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center, Navicent Health is notifying more than 1,400 patients of a recent phishing incident.

According to a news release from Navicent Health, on June 24th an unauthorized third party gained access to Navicent employee’s email accounts through untrustworthy emails, in an attempt to trick employees to giving private information.

The statement says the information potentially involved may have included: Names, addresses, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers, medical records, insurance information, bank accounts, and other personal information.

In the statement, Navicent Health says, “Privacy and security are a top priority for Navicent Health. Upon discovery of the phishing email, Navicent Health immediately took action to stop the unauthorized access to the account, changed the password, and enhanced its security controls. Navicent Health also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the matter. Navicent Health is committed to keeping its workforce informed of privacy and security issues and continues to provide privacy and security education to its employees.”

Navicent is providing free identity theft screening. For more information, call a toll-free inquiry line at 1-833-496-0193.