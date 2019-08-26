Perdue Farms expanding career opportunities for students

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County High School Students will now have more career opportunities after graduating high school.

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County High School students will now have more career opportunities after graduating high school.

Hutchings College and Career Academy along with Central Georgia Technical College and Perdue Farms, held a “Memorandum of Understanding Signing Day” Monday.

CGTC Student Nehemiah Waller says, the Industrial Maintenance Partnership Program is helping students like him explore different career paths.

“In this program, we’re being taught a lot of great things that will help open the door for many jobs later on in life,” Waller said.

Perdue Perry Cook Plant Director of Operations, Craig Pugh, says students being able to explore and learn more about Industrial Maintenance, will help address local workforce.

“To be able to Find the talent out there and to transform young folks of Central Georgia is just awesome,” Pugh said. “I think it’s going to help them hone in on what they want to do in life.”

According to Perdue Farms, each student who meets the requirements will be guaranteed an interview with Perdue upon completion of the program.