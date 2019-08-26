Northeast basketball player charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teenager is being held without bond after deputies say he fired multiple shots at a home.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Thomas Drive just after 8:30 p.m. on July 29 after a report of an aggravated assault.

According to the incident report, 19-year-old Lorenzo Davis was at his mother’s house–in the yard–when 17-year-old Camrone Lane Cherry approached Davis and the two began arguing.

Deputies were told Davis’ mother told Cherry to leave. That’s when Cherry pulled out a gun and began firing multiple shots before fleeing in a Honda Accord.

Neighbors told deputies bullets fired from Cherry hit their home.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators say they located Cherry and had him meet deputies at the sheriff’s office.

Cherry is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.