Tropical Storm Dorian forecast to strengthen as TD six forms in the Atlantic

Just in time for peak hurricane season, it would seem that the Atlantic is waking up and in a matter of a few days has become very active!



Tropical Storm Dorian has been consistently strengthening for the past few days and looks to continue that trend through Wednesday. The forecast for Dorian would strenghten the storm to a Category 1 hurricane, bringing it right by Puerto Rico.

Main threats as the storm moves near Puerto Rico and St. Lucia are likely to be heavy rain (some places could see 3-8″ in just a few days). After interacting with Puerto Rico and the Barbados there are a lot of question marks regarding strength and path.

Regardless,now is a good time to make sure you are ready in case of tropical storm conditions in Middle Georgia.

In other tropical news, we are also watching Tropical Depression Six. Six shouldn’t be much of an issue to us here in Middle Georgia, as it is expected to move north and back into the Atlantic.