Video shows Denver driver plowing through crowd, hitting two pedestrians

A motorist plowed through a crowded Denver street corner on Sunday, sending two pedestrians flying, in a disturbing scene caught on tape.

The driver of a silver-colored sedan appeared to be at a standstill on Market Street near 20th Street, in the city’s LoDo entertainment district, just a block away from Coors Field, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Crowds were gathered as police investigated a street fight that seemed to have just broken up. But then, all of a sudden, the sedan’s driver floored it, producing the sound of screeching tires, as it hit two people, sending them flying into the air and on to the pavement.

The car, with its left passenger door flying open, made a quick left on to 20th and sped away, as gasping, horrified witnesses rushed to help the two injured pedestrians.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals but were not seriously hurt. Police were still looking for that driver on Monday morning, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.