Woman faces drug charges in connection to death of Cipriani chef

A 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with drug offenses connected to the death of a noted New York City chef and two other men, a law enforcement source said on Monday.

Angelina Barini was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl, according to federal charging documents.

Andrea Zamperoni, head chef at Cipriani Dolci.NYPD

A law enforcement source told NBC News that her arrest is connected to the death of Andrea Zamperoni, head chef of a landmark Manhattan restaurant Cipriani Dolci, a balcony restaurant and bar at Grand Central Terminal.

Barini has been linked three men who have been found dead recently in Queens motels, on July 4 in Astoria, on July 11 in Woodside and on Wednesday at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst, according to the complaint.

Barini has told investigators she is a prostitute and that Zamperoni, 33, had paid her for sex on Aug. 18 — several days before the chef’s body was found, according to the criminal complaint written by Homeland Security Special Agent Joshua Futter.

“Between August 18 and August 21, 2019, video surveillance showed individuals including Barini entering and exiting” the Kamway Lodge room, according to the charging document. “However, it did not show (John Doe-3) leave the room.”

That John Doe 3 was described as a “man from Italy,” according to the complaint, and he “did not wake up and was bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Barini said that a pimp would not let her call the police, Futter wrote.

When police arrived at the Kamway room, Barini “opened the door and quickly shut it,” according to Futter.

“Shortly after Barini opened the door, law enforcement authorities smelled a strong odor consistent with the smell of a dead body and burning incense. Barini stated in sum and substance and in part that she did not do it, her pimp made her do it and it was not her,” Futter wrote.