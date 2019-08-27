Nearly 600 stuffed animals collected for children

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There were almost 600 stuffed animals collected for children in Perry by the Police and Fire departments.

After the Perry Welcome Center held a large stuffed animal collection, many children in Perry now have a big smile on their face.

Allison Hamsley is the President and CEO at the Perry Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says the stuffed animal collection lasted two weeks. In those two weeks, 575 stuffed animals were donated and dry cleaned at no cost.

“It’s nice to see smiles and their faces light up when you hand them something that they are not expecting,” said Hamsley.

She says it’s a way to give back to the community and show the support the Welcome Center has for the Police and Fire Department.

Even though the collection is over, you can still drop off new or gently used stuffed animals to Police Department.

Officer Amanda Arnold has worked with Perry PD for 3 years.

She says the stuffed animal giveaway is a wonderful program.

“A lot of contact between the police and citizens is traumatic, this program gives us a way to connect with children and put a smile on their face,” Arnold said.

All patrol cars in Perry participate in the stuffed animal giveaway.