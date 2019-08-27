AT&T strike hits home | local workers picket

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A union strike against AT&T has hit home for local employees.

The Communications Workers of America’s strike against the telecommunications company began at midnight Friday, and employees are prepared to protest “as long as it takes”.

CWA began the strike as a result of unfair labor practices committed by AT&T while negotiating a new contract with the union.

According to the CWA Local 3217 President, Chuck Gordon, “Negotiations with the company have been at a standstill since July, and all we want is for the company is to send someone with the power to make decisions to the negotiating table.”

The strike will effect customer services like cable and internet installation by creating longer wait times. Of the 20,000 workers on strike, the CWA Local post includes several Middle Georgia cities: Dublin, Eastman, Forsyth, Fort Valley, and Macon.