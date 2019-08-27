Arrest made in Bibb hotel death, second man wanted

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
Earl DeWayne Adams
Deputies are looking for Earl DeWayne Adams (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is in custody and deputies are looking for another after a death at a west Bibb County hotel this month.

22-year-old Jarrium “Malik” Fuller was found dead at America’s Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive on August 15.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an autopsy concluded Fuller died as a result of asphyxiation, caused by strangulation, and an investigation revealed Fuller had been in an altercation with two men.

Leetravis Lashon Briscoe
Leetravis Lashon Briscoe was arrested Tuesday (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

31-year-old Leetravis Lashon Briscoe was arrested Tuesday on warrants issued in connection with Fuller’s death. He was found at a hotel on Chambers Road.

He is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Deputies are now looking for 38-year-old Earl DeWayne Adams. His photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.

 

You Might Also Like