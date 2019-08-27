Arrest made in Bibb hotel death, second man wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is in custody and deputies are looking for another after a death at a west Bibb County hotel this month.

22-year-old Jarrium “Malik” Fuller was found dead at America’s Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive on August 15.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an autopsy concluded Fuller died as a result of asphyxiation, caused by strangulation, and an investigation revealed Fuller had been in an altercation with two men.

31-year-old Leetravis Lashon Briscoe was arrested Tuesday on warrants issued in connection with Fuller’s death. He was found at a hotel on Chambers Road.

He is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Deputies are now looking for 38-year-old Earl DeWayne Adams. His photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.