Cold front brings dry air to end the week

We continue to see the threat of showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight across Middle Georgia. Main threats remain heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Tomorrow, ahead of an approaching cold, we will see yet another chance of scattered showers and storms. Some of these could be strong and will likely pop up directly along the front.

Behind the front we will see dry air, as well as highs in the 90’s. The dry air will actually make the 90’s feel a bit cooler through the end of the week.



Friday will be another dry day across Middle Georgia, which means football games will be safe from delays. After Friday, we will see a change in the forecast that will be almost entirely dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Dorian. Right now, that forecast path would bring heavy rain to parts of Middle Georgia, but we really won’t know until the end of the week.