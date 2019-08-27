UPDATE: Deputies locate missing 9-year-old child

UPDATE:

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies have located 9-year-old Caleb James Simpson and he is safe.

EARLIER REPORT:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing child.

Deputies are searching for 9-year-old Caleb James Simpson. Caleb is 4’8” and weighs around 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers jersey with black pants and a black book-bag riding a green skateboard.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Simpson went missing from his home on Wayne Drive around 7:45 this morning.

Deputies say it was reported that Caleb was in the yard riding his skateboard while waiting for his mother to take him to school. His mother Casey Martin reported that Caleb was not in the yard.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has deputies in the area. The G.A. Department of Corrections search dog is helping with the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb James Simpson is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.