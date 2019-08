MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department partnered with CITGO to host their annual MDA Golf Tournament at Bowden Golf Course.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is a non profit organization that focuses on curing muscular dystrophy, and other related neurological diseases.

Each year the golf tournament raises funds for both research, and supporting local families that struggle to care for loved ones who suffer from muscular dystrophy.