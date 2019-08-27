Florida man killed daughter, wife, mother-in-law and self, police say

A Florida man shot and killed his wife, mother-in-law and 3-year-old daughter before killing himself, police in Florida said Monday.

Pembroke Pines police and fire personnel were dispatched to a home just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found Pablo Colon, Jr., 35, his wife, Sandra, 36, his mother-in-law, Olga Alvarez, 61, and Colon’s 3-year-old daughter dead from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Detectives concluded Colon killed his family members before fatally shooting himself, police said Monday.

Another 3-year-old, who NBC Miami reported was the twin sister of the girl who was fatally shot, was found uninjured and is in the care of other family members, police said.

Police did not release a motive in the killings.

NBC Miami reported that police have not found any evidence to suggest a motive, but that a handgun was found inside the house.

When police got the initial 911 call it was from a woman screaming in Spanish and that call cut off before police got an address, and authorities were able to use triangulation from the cellphone signal to determine the area, according to the station.

Colon owned a local electrical service business, and records show he and his wife married in May, NBC Miami reported.

Pembroke Pines is a city of around 154,000 about 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami, and west of Hollywood, Florida.