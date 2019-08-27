Kicking of the school year with Faith, Food & Fun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Young Life is kicked off the school year Tuesday with an all-area cookout.

Young Life in Macon is a local Interdenominational High School Ministry that focuses on teens in school.

EJ Council is a staff associate for Young Life in Macon, and says says the non-profit organization introduces teens to Jesus Christ, and help them grow in their faith.​

“We just go where the kids are, everything we do is to benefit high school kids,” Council said.

Council says some refer to the group as a mentoring program that includes leaders building relationships and showing teens Christ.

“Leaders don’t see their work as competing with area church youth groups but rather complementing and supporting what they’re already doing,” said Young Life Area Director, John Sharp.

Once school starts, Young Life meets weekly and includes skits, music, games, and faith-based talks.

The organization has clubs at First Presbyterian Day School, Howard High School, Stratford Academy, and Westside High School, and they’re looking to expand.

Organizers are also in need for new volunteer leaders and adult committee members.

Adult committee members and Young Life staff members work with fundraising, and help with leader recruitment and care.