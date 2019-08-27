Macon-Bibb commissioners tour the county to check on SPLOST projects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb's mayor and commissioners went around the county to look at how tax dollars are being spent. County leaders saw the progress on multiple SPLOST projects.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s mayor and commissioners went around the county to look at how tax dollars are being spent. County leaders saw the progress on multiple SPLOST projects.

“I think it’s growth and it’s been a quite a bit of time since they’ve seen growth in this community,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said.

- Advertisement -

The tour gave commissioners a look at what’s important to constituents in other districts. $180-million is going towards the SPLOST projects.

One of the big projects is restoring the Booker T. Washington Center.

“We’re going to come in here clean this place up restore it to it’s original footprint and get it back into use,” Macon-Bibb SPLOST Coordinator Cass Hatcher said.

Another project is at the old Gilead School in Bloomfield, offering the community a library, health facility, multi-purpose fields, and STEM programs.

“It gives them a social hub somewhere where you can enrich yourselves that provides after school,” Watkins said.

The SPLOST projects include:

Riverside Drive Development Property

Heritage Trail connection in Pleasant Hill

Wise Avenue

Linear Park

Booker T Washington Center

Jefferson Long Park / Little Richard House

Gilead / Bloomfield

MGA Entrance

Sandy Beach Water Park

Amazon

South Bibb Recreation Center

Avondale Mill Road

Middle Georgia Regional Airport

Irving Products / Kumho

Second Street Connector

Housing Authority Development on Penniman

Virgil Powers School / Baptist Ministries Building

2nd Street into Downtown

Lofts at Empire Yard

Central City Park