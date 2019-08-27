Macon-Bibb commissioners tour the county to check on SPLOST projects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s mayor and commissioners went around the county to look at how tax dollars are being spent. County leaders saw the progress on multiple SPLOST projects.
“I think it’s growth and it’s been a quite a bit of time since they’ve seen growth in this community,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said.
The tour gave commissioners a look at what’s important to constituents in other districts. $180-million is going towards the SPLOST projects.
One of the big projects is restoring the Booker T. Washington Center.
“We’re going to come in here clean this place up restore it to it’s original footprint and get it back into use,” Macon-Bibb SPLOST Coordinator Cass Hatcher said.
Another project is at the old Gilead School in Bloomfield, offering the community a library, health facility, multi-purpose fields, and STEM programs.
“It gives them a social hub somewhere where you can enrich yourselves that provides after school,” Watkins said.
The SPLOST projects include:
Riverside Drive Development Property
Heritage Trail connection in Pleasant Hill
Wise Avenue
Linear Park
Booker T Washington Center
Jefferson Long Park / Little Richard House
Gilead / Bloomfield
MGA Entrance
Sandy Beach Water Park
Amazon
South Bibb Recreation Center
Avondale Mill Road
Middle Georgia Regional Airport
Irving Products / Kumho
Second Street Connector
Housing Authority Development on Penniman
Virgil Powers School / Baptist Ministries Building
2nd Street into Downtown
Lofts at Empire Yard
Central City Park