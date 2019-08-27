Public meeting to discuss Election Day as a holiday for Macon-Bibb employees

The public meeting is Tuesday, August 27th at 6:00pm at the Government Center in downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election Day could soon be a holiday for Macon-Bibb County employees.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tilman is holding a public meeting to discuss the idea before before it goes to committee and then to the full commission for a vote.

Tilman says some United States senators want to make Election Day a holiday nationwide.

Tilman says making Election Day a holiday will give people an incentive to vote.

The public meeting is Tuesday, August 27th at 6:00pm at the Government Center in downtown Macon.