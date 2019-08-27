Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 19-23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 19 and Friday, August 23. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Rocket Roller Rink
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
John Milledge Academy
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
GCSU Books and Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
GCSU Einstein Bros. Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Bibb County:
Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Papa John’s #4372
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Papa John’s #4710
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Papa John’s #289
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Crawford County:
Camp Grace
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Dodge County:
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Eastman Headstart
324 PINE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Huddle House #104
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Dodge Middle School
5911 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More Mobile Unit
13 UNNAMED ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Dooly County:
Marise Country Cooking
1017 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Houston County:
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Sonic Drive In
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Southern Landings Golf Club
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Taco Bell #029098
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Subway #26280
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Quality Inn and Suites
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019
Antebellum Grove Senior Living
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Shells
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Laurens County:
Southwest Laurens Elementary
1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Firehouse Subs
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 SOUTH DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Peach County:
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Washington County:
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019
Twin City Country Club
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019
Wheeler County:
CCA Wheeler County Correctional Facility
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019
Glenwood Healthcare Inc.
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019