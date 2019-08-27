Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 19-23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 19 and Friday, August 23. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Rocket Roller Rink

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

John Milledge Academy

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

GCSU Books and Brew

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

GCSU Einstein Bros. Bagels

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Bibb County:

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More

1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Papa John’s #4372

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Papa John’s #4710

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Papa John’s #289

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Crawford County:

Camp Grace

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Dodge County:

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Eastman Headstart

324 PINE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Huddle House #104

114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Dodge Middle School

5911 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Smitty’s Boiling Crab Pot & More Mobile Unit

13 UNNAMED ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Dooly County:

Marise Country Cooking

1017 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Houston County:

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Sonic Drive In

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Southern Landings Golf Club

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Taco Bell #029098

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Subway #26280

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Quality Inn and Suites

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Monkey Joe’s

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2019

Antebellum Grove Senior Living

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Shells

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Laurens County:

Southwest Laurens Elementary

1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Firehouse Subs

2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2182 HIGHWAY 441 SOUTH DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Peach County:

Pizza Hut

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Washington County:

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2019

Twin City Country Club

1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2019

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2019

Wheeler County:

CCA Wheeler County Correctional Facility

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019

Glenwood Healthcare Inc.

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2019