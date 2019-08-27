Scattered showers to return today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A moist air mass sits across Middle Georgia, and this afternoon scattered showers and a few storms will move through the region.

TODAY.

We are going to be dealing with another cloudy day today and that will cap most temperatures in the upper 80’s. While there will be breaks in the clouds to allow the sun to peek through, most areas will top out in the middle to upper 80’s. Scattered showers and storms will be slow movers which will result in heavy downpours where these showers set up. Into the overnight hours a few showers will linger around, but for the most part it will be cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN.

As of 5 am this morning, Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn westward into the Caribbean Sea. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the storm between Hispaniola and Puerto Rico before making it into the Bahamas by the early weekend. From there, uncertainty still exists in the strength and path of the storm and what that means locally for us. Right now, it appears that our only impact would be heavy rainfall late in the weekend and into the next work week, but we are still well out in advance for any specifics. Stay tuned to 41NBC/WMGT for the latest.

TOMORROW.

A cold front is going to move through the area tomorrow allowing for a few more showers. More sunshine tomorrow afternoon will allow for temperatures to return to the lower 90’s where they should be for this time of year. Behind the cold front we will be dealing with drier air.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

The drier air behind the cold front is only temporary as rain chances begin to increase into the weekend. A lot will depend on what Tropical Storm Dorian does in the coming days and that will determine just how much rainfall we could see here in Middle Georgia.

