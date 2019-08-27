Video shows armed heist of estimated $4M in jewelry from N.Y.C. store

The armed robbery of a Manhattan jewelry store in broad daylight is shown on video released by New York City police.

Three men entered Avianne & Co. in the city’s bustling Midtown around noon Sunday posing as customers, with one wearing a gray or blue suit and a fedora.

They asked questions about jewelry before pulling guns and ordering employees to the ground face first, the surveillance video shows.

Four male employees were restrained with duct tape and zip ties as the robbers stuffed jewels into their bags before taking off on foot, police said.

“They threatened us; they threatened our lives,” one of the employees told NBC News.

The men got away with an estimated $4 million worth of jewels, NBC New York reported.

In addition to the man in the suit, another robber wore a black bucket hat and the third a red bandanna on his head, the video shows.

“Do you know these guys?” the NYPD tweeted Tuesday with a post of the surveillance video.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 8/25/19 at approx 12:02 PM, inside of 28 W 47 St in Manhattan, the suspects displayed firearms and tied up four individuals before taking an undetermined amount of jewelry. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9K4CctRj5n — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 27, 2019

Avianne & Co.’s customers include many celebrities.